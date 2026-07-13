Teacher Takes to the Skies Through Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight

By: Lt. Col. Kevin Reinstein, CAP

Commander, Raleigh-Wake Composite Squadron

1st Lt. Miguel Jackson, CAP

Public Affairs Officer, Raleigh-Wake Composite Squadron

A local educator recently traded the classroom for the cockpit as part of Civil Air Patrol's Teacher Orientation Program (TOP) Flights, gaining a firsthand look at aviation while discovering new ways to inspire students.

Lt. Col. Kevin Reinstein of the Raleigh-Wake Composite Squadron had the opportunity to fly with Ms. Maryann Martin of Zebulon Middle School through Civil Air Patrol's TOP Flights program. The initiative provides Aerospace Education Members (AEMs) and other CAP senior members who are educators with the opportunity to experience orientation flights aboard Civil Air Patrol aircraft. The program is designed to strengthen aerospace education by giving teachers a practical understanding of aviation that they can bring back to their classrooms.

Much like the orientation flights offered to CAP cadets, the flight combined hands-on learning with an introduction to the fundamentals of aviation. During the flight, Lt. Col. Reinstein flew over Zebulon Middle School and Ms. Martin's home before inviting her to take the controls of the aircraft. Under his supervision, she performed basic flight maneuvers, including turns, climbs, and descents. With her permission, Lt. Col. Reinstein also demonstrated several advanced capabilities of the aircraft, including steep turns and slow flight.

Following the flight, Ms. Martin received a Civil Air Patrol Teacher Orientation Program Flight Certificate in recognition of her participation. Reflecting on the experience, Ms. Martin said, "That was the coolest thing I've ever done in my life. It was such a wonderful and informative experience. Thank you for taking the time to go in-depth and explain everything about flying, navigating, and the Civil Air Patrol. I am excited to bring what I have learned back to my students."

Lt Col Reinstein said that introducing educators to aviation is one of the most rewarding aspects of volunteering with Civil Air Patrol. "Anytime I can, in some way, spark interest in aviation among members of our community, especially our educators, I consider it to be an honor and a privilege," he said.

Teacher Orientation Program Flights are one of the many ways Civil Air Patrol advances its aerospace education mission. By giving educators firsthand aviation experiences, the program helps connect classroom instruction with real-world applications, encouraging the next generation of aviators, engineers, scientists, and community leaders.

Whether inspiring a classroom full of students or introducing future cadets to the possibilities of flight, programs like TOP Flights demonstrate how Civil Air Patrol continues to invest in aviation education and community outreach across North Carolina.