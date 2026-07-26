MPD Makes Arrest in North Capitol Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of the suspect in an assault in Northwest.

On Saturday, July 25, 2026, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of an aggravated assault in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, conscious and breathing, suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect remained on scene and was arrested by responding officers.

As a result of the detectives' investigation, 30-year-old Kevin Joseph Vaughn of no fixed address was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

CCN: 26103607

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