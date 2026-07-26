Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 28, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:15 PM

Location: Pemaquid Point Learning Center at Pemaquid Lighthouse Park.3115 Bristol Road, New Harbor, Maine 04554. NOTE: This is not at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site.

State Park: Other Location

Event Type: History/Historical

Arctic Ghost Ship HMS Terror This Nova documentary presents an exclusive breakthrough of the greatest unsolved mystery in Arctic exploration. In 1845, British explorer Sir John Franklin set off from England with two state of the art ships and 128 men to chart the elusive Northwest Passage. Franklin and his men never returned, the victims of exposure, starvation, lead poisoning, and cannibalism. Nova tells inside story of the risky Canadian expedition that discovered one of the two ships, the "Erebus" intact and upright on the ocean floor in 2014. Their discovery reveals new clues from the ocean floor that may finally unravel the plight of the men of the Franklin expedition. A short discussion will follow the movie.

Contact Name: Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site

Contact Phone: (207) 677-2423

Cost: Free program and park admission.

Co-Sponsor: Town of Bristol, Maine



Related Documents:

Arctic Ghost Ship Flyer (PDF 77KB)