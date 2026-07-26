Bureau / Program: Agriculture Resource Development

Date: July 26, 2026

Location: Statewide

Event Type: Special Event We celebrate Maine agriculture year-round, and Open Farm Day is an extra special day to visit a farm and discover more ways to enjoy farm products year-round! Maine's Open Farm Day gives visitors the chance to explore host farms throughout the state on the fourth Sunday in July rain or shine. Please visit RealMaine.com to learn more about this special invitation to see Maine agriculture where it happens, get tips for a good visit, and find a list of participating farms. Join Meeting Contact Email: ACFOpenFarmDay@maine.gov

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