Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 24, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Meet at the parking lot near the new park bathhouses. 31 State Park Road, Poland, Maine 04274

State Park: Range Pond

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Come experience our wild many feathered friends. You may see or hear the crows, loons, bald eagles, ravens, hawks, owls, and more birds that live here at Range Pond. Bring or borrow our binoculars and learn about free phone apps that can help you identify what you see or hear. The Cornell Merlin ID App features the best of community contributed photos, songs, and calls, tips from experts around the world to help you ID the birds you see, and range maps from Birds of the World. Using this app helps contribute data to the billions of bird observations submitted to eBird. Child & Novice Friendly - No experience necessary, just bring a Cell Phone and expect to have fun. Sturdy footwear is recommended.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 998-4104

Cost: Programs are free with park admission: Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $6.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $8.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free.

Related Website



Related Documents:

July 2026 program flyer for Range Pond State Park (PDF 64KB)