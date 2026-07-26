Wang Yi Meets with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov

On the evening of July 23, 2026 local time, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov in Kyrgyzstan, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Wang Yi noted that China and Belarus are trustworthy good partners. In recent years, under the strategic planning and personal attention of President Xi Jinping and President Aleksandr Lukashenko, the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to operate at a high level, with gratifying results achieved in cooperation across various fields. Not long ago, the two heads of state met again in Beijing, making new plans for the future growth of bilateral relations. Next year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus. Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Belarus in accordance with the guidance provided by the two heads of state to make sound plans for exchanges at all levels, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen the sharing of experience on governance, promote high-quality development of China-Belarus relations, and advance all-round bilateral cooperation, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Wang Yi said that mutual support is an inherent feature of the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership. China will, as always, support Belarus in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and opposing any external interference in Belarus’ internal affairs under any pretext. China appreciates Belarus’ longstanding and unwavering solidarity with China on issues concerning China’s core interests. China congratulates Belarus on becoming a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. China looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Belarus within the SCO framework, advancing the establishment of the “four security centers” and the establishment of the SCO Development Bank, and working to usher the SCO into a new stage of high-quality development.

Maxim Ryzhenkov noted that the heads of state of Belarus and China have maintained high-level and frequent communication, bringing bilateral relations to an unprecedented level and fostering ironclad brotherly mutual trust. Belarus thanks China for its long-term and strong support and assistance, and will firmly develop relations with China, advance all-round cooperation, and draw on China’s successful experience. Belarus looks forward to taking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in such areas as industry, investment and information technology, and expand sub-national and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Belarus is honored to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, and is ready to engage in close communication and coordination with China on multilateral platforms including the SCO. Facts have shown that Belarus has chosen the right path, and the two countries enjoy even broader prospects for future cooperation.

The two sides signed the 2026-2027 Consultation Plan between the Foreign Ministries of China and Belarus.