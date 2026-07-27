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Chinese Consul General in Chicago Wang Baodong Attends the China–U.S. Youth Softball Friendship Exchange Event

On July 13, Consul General Wang Baodong attended the China–U.S. Youth Softball Friendship Exchange Event and delivered remarks.

Consul General Wang noted that the meeting between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state in Beijing agreed to build a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, providing strategic guidance for bilateral people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, among other areas. He expressed the hope that more young people from China and the United States would show mutual respect, learn from one another, and make friends through competition, carrying forward the friendship between the two peoples and injecting youthful energy to the development of China-U.S. relations.

An Iowa youth softball team visited Shanghai for an exchange program in 2025. The current event marked the return visit of the Shanghai U13 Girls' Softball Team to the U.S. at the invitation of their Iowa counterparts. Among those attending the event were Ms. Sarah Lande, "Old Friend" from Iowa; Oskaloosa Mayor David Krutzfeldt; and Michele Smith, a two-time Olympic softball gold medalist.

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Chinese Consul General in Chicago Wang Baodong Attends the China–U.S. Youth Softball Friendship Exchange Event

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