Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Kong Xianhua Meets with MJA President Ahmed Naaif

On July 19, Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives H.E. Kong Xianhua met with Ahmed Naaif, President of the Maldives Journalist Association (MJA) and Senior Associate Editor of Dhauru.

Naaif shared his experience from participating in the Short-term Training Program for Media Professionals from Neighboring Asian Countries and expressed sincere appreciation for the valuable opportunity and the thoughtful arrangements made by the Chinese side. He said that the visit and exchanges had given him a more comprehensive understanding of the achievements of Chinese modernization. After visiting the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, he gained a deeper appreciation of the Chinese people's firm commitment to remembering history and cherishing peace. He noted that Japan should seriously reflect on its wartime aggression and remain vigilant against any resurgence of militarism. He also said that China's people-centered philosophy of development provides valuable experience for developing countries. Naaif expressed the hope that more young Maldivians would benefit from training opportunities in China and conveyed his strong interest in pursuing further studies there.

Ambassador Kong welcomed the Maldivian side to seize the opportunities arising from China's high-quality development. He encouraged the younger generation to shoulder greater responsibilities, contribute to their country's development, and carry forward the enduring friendship between China and the Maldives.