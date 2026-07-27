Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Kong Xianhua Meets with PSM Chairperson Aminath Namza

On July 20, Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives H.E. Kong Xianhua met with Aminath Namza, Chairperson of the Public Service Media (PSM) of the Maldives.

Namza shared her experiences from recently participating in the Global Development Initiative (GDI) – International Media Youth Training Program. She said that through field visits and in-depth exchanges, she gained a deeper understanding of the GDI and the Communist Party of China's people-centered development philosophy. China's achievements in poverty alleviation and socioeconomic development were particularly impressive, demonstrating how development has enabled people to live happier and more dignified lives. She noted that China's experience offers valuable lessons for Global South countries and expressed PSM's willingness to serve as a bridge to strengthen media cooperation between the Maldives and China.

Ambassador Kong said that China upholds a people-centered approach, ensuring that development is for the people and by the people, its fruits are shared among the people. China stands ready to further expand exchanges and cooperation with the Maldives in the fields of media and people-to-people exchange, deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and promote the continued development of the China–Maldives Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

As Maldives' leading state media organization, PSM operates the country's national television network, national radio service, and a 24-hour news channel.