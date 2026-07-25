Fire Causes Traffic Delay North of Malad

BANNOCK COUNTY – Idaho State Police investigated a fire involving a vehicle and the surrounding brush, on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m.

A thirty-year-old male from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on I-15 at milepost 24 when his vehicle, a 2025 Ford F350 pulling a toy-hauler trailer, caught fire in the engine compartment. He pulled onto the shoulder, where the vehicle became engulfed. Flames spread to the trailer, and the surrounding brush in the median and right shoulder of the Interstate.

Traffic was partially blocked for nearly one-and-a-half hours while crews worked to extinguish the fire and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Downey Fire Department, Oneida Fire District, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured during the incident.

3761/4643

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Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho