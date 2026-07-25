Submit Release
News Search

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,864 in the last 365 days.

Fire Causes Traffic Delay North of Malad

BANNOCK COUNTY – Idaho State Police investigated a fire involving a vehicle and the surrounding brush, on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m.

A thirty-year-old male from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on I-15 at milepost 24 when his vehicle, a 2025 Ford F350 pulling a toy-hauler trailer, caught fire in the engine compartment. He pulled onto the shoulder, where the vehicle became engulfed. Flames spread to the trailer, and the surrounding brush in the median and right shoulder of the Interstate.

Traffic was partially blocked for nearly one-and-a-half hours while crews worked to extinguish the fire and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Downey Fire Department, Oneida Fire District, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured during the incident.

3761/4643

###

Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fire Causes Traffic Delay North of Malad

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.