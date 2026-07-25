Single Motorcycle Fatality Crash South of Pine
ELMORE COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 09:39 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026, on US20 at milepost 124, just south of Pine.
A 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 19- year- old male out of Calwell, was traveling westbound on US20 passing another vehicle, where he collided with a deer that ran into the road.
The driver of the Kawasaki succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver was wearing a helmet.
The eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Elmore County Sheriff, Elmore County EMS, and Camas County Sheriff.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
###
4644 / 4508
Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.