Single Motorcycle Fatality Crash South of Pine

ELMORE COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 09:39 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026, on US20 at milepost 124, just south of Pine.

A 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 19- year- old male out of Calwell, was traveling westbound on US20 passing another vehicle, where he collided with a deer that ran into the road.

The driver of the Kawasaki succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver was wearing a helmet.

The eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Elmore County Sheriff, Elmore County EMS, and Camas County Sheriff.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho