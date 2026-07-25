Injury crash I90 at milepost 4.2, Post Falls

The Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred eastbound on I-90 near mile post 4.2 in Post Falls, Kootenai County, Idaho. The crash occurred on July 25th, 2026, at approximately 2:15 a.m.

The crash involved a blue 2012 GMC Terrain driven by a 22-year-old male from Post Falls, Idaho, and a red 2025 Jeep SUV driven by a 25-year-old male from North Baldwin, New York. Preliminary investigation shows the GMC was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 and collided with the Jeep head-on. Alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in this crash.

I-90 remained closed for approximately 1 hour. This incident remains under investigation.

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho