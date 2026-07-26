Notice for Class Suspension (2026-07-26 06:08)

MACAU, July 25 - Due to tropical cyclone, by regulation, educational activities of primary, pre-primary and special education are suspended today. Schools should arrange for staff to take care of students who have already arrived at school for activities, until conditions are safe for them to return home. Educational activities of secondary education remain as usual.

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