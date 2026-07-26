MACAU, July 26 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on Severe Tropical Storm Noul

Update Time: 2026-07-26 14:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.