Children’s arts exhibition “Echo the Wind Wanderer” inaugurated taking the public into a fantastic and endearing parallel world

MACAU, July 26 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from Portuguese acronym), the 3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival is currently being held, offering a diverse array of cultural and artistic activities and bringing children, youth and families close to the arts. The exhibition of this edition of Children’s Arts Festival “Echo the Wind Wanderer” was inaugurated today (July 26) at the Macao Museum of Art and MGM Cotai’s Lion Lobby, respectively. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Mok Chi Hang; the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Catarina Lio; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Director of the Social Welfare Bureau, Hon Wai; the Acting Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Ho Man Him; the Assistant Chief Executive of the Bank of China (Macau), Ngan Iek Hang; the General Manager of Marketing of Air Macau Company Limited, Un Lap Man; the Group Marketing Executive Director of Macau Coca-Cola Macau Limited, Sonia Vong; the curator of the exhibition, Zhang Qianyuan; and the artist Ekokaxi Wang.

The artist Ekokaxi Wang specialises in creating immersive, interactive artistic experiences. By using everyday materials, she crafts a fantastic and endearing world that allows visitors to explore their innocence freely. Served as a guide, “Echo” is an image that lies between the artist’s self-projection and a fairy-tale character, guiding the public to touch, learn from games, interpret themselves freely, imagine and work out, so as to create the fantastic realm composed of “Echos”. The exhibition features two exhibition areas, located at the Macao Museum of Art and MGM Cotai’s Lion Lobby, respectively. The exhibition at the Macao Museum of Art features sections including “Echo’s Cabinet of Curiosities”, “Re-coding Macao” and “Aquarium Adventures”, the outdoor work “Mojo”, while the exhibition at MGM Cotai features section “Wandering in a Parallel World”. They allow the public to trace the course of the works from its beginning, and to experience the city after being recoded, and the parallel universe composed of “Echos”.

In order to enhance the visiting experience, the public can participate in the stamp collection activity “Hand in Hand with Echo the Wind Wanderer” after they visit the two exhibitions and stand a chance to receive a plush toy “Wandering in a Parallel World” or exquisite stickers. From August to October, a range of activities will also be launched, including the “Summer Art for Families – Activity Series”, “Music in the Macao Museum of Art”, as well as the new activity “Parent-Child Night Tour”, which allows families to explore art in the museum at night. Some activities require registration, which can be made through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5). In addition, the Macao Museum of Art offers guided tour reservations for schools.

The exhibition “Echo the Wind Wanderer” is jointly presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and MGM, and is held until 11 October. For more information about the exhibition, please visit the Macao Museum of Art’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo, the MGM’s exhibition page at www.mgm.mo/en/art/happening/echo-the-wind-wanderer, or the 3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival page at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.