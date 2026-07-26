Macau International Airport gradually resumes flight operations affected by Severe Tropical Storm Noul

MACAU, July 26 - Affected by Severe Tropical Storm Noul, Macau International Airport recorded a total of 62 flight cancellations and 34 flight delays on 25 and 26 July 2026. Macau International Airport and airlines have continued to publish flight updates on their official websites.

As the tropical storm gradually moves away from Macau, Macau International Airport is actively coordinating with airlines to gradually resume normal flight operations from this afternoon. The Civil Aviation Authority urges passengers to contact their airline to confirm the latest flight status before proceeding to the airport.

Passengers may also contact the Macau International Airport hotline at +853 2886 1111, or check real-time flight information on the airport website: https://www.macau-airport.com.

The Civil Aviation Authority also urges passengers to proceed to the airport only after confirming their latest flight schedules. Upon arrival at the airport, passengers are advised to cooperate with on-site arrangements and to wait patiently.