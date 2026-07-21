BOC Recap: 7/20/26

Published: July 21, 2026

The July 20, 2026 Board of Commissioners meeting was called to order at 7pm. The agenda for the meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/3utv5SE.

BOC approved minutes from the Board’s Regular Meeting June 15, 2026; Special Joint Meeting of June 30, 2026.

Appointments

Commissioner Beatty recommends Carrie Foard to the Catawba County Child Fatality PreventionTeam (CFPT). BOC approved.

Public Hearings

1 -Public hearing to consider an application to rezone 2.86 acres located at 4862 Springs Road owned by Jeffrey Barger (applicant) from R-20 Residential to Highway Commercial-Conditional District (HC-CD). BOC approved.

2 – Public hearing to consider an application submitted by Home Run Market Properties, LLC to rezone a 7.2-acre parcel from Highway Commercial (HC) to Planned Development (PD) utilizing the High-Density Development option (70% built upon area) under the Watershed Protection Overlay (WP-O). The parcel is located at 5580 E NC 150 HWY, at the intersection of East Maiden Road and NC Highway 150. BOC approved.

Department Reports

1 – Tax Collector Lori Mathes presented the 2025 Tax Settlement Report.

2 - The Catawba County Tax Office requests the Board of Commissioners approve the 2026 Annual Order of Collections. This order is required each year by NCGS 105-321(b) to authorize the Tax Office to collect taxes and to pursue delinquent collections remedies as allowed by law. BOC approved.

Consent Agenda

1 – The Finance and Personnel Subcommittee requests the Board of Commissioners accept the North Carolina Office of EMS (NCOEMS) Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) Grant award in the amount of$185,386 and authorize the County Manager to execute the grant agreement and any associated documents necessary to administer the grant. Catawba County Emergency Services submitted a competitive application to expand the County'sexisting REACH (Recovery, Engagement, Assessment, Care, and Hope) program. REACH is an established Mobile Integrated Healthcare initiative that provides post-overdose follow-up, care coordination, peer engagement, and connections to treatment and recovery resources for individuals experiencing substance use disorder and behavioral health challenges.

2 – The Finance and Personnel Subcommittee requests the Board of Commissioners create two new full-time building inspector positions and appropriate additional building services revenue to support the expense.

3 – The Finance and Personnel Subcommittee requests the Board of Commissioners appropriate $111,642 in General Fund fund balance and authorize transfer of $203,348 in previously appropriated capital project funds and $237,577 in current-year operating funds into a capital project to support purchase of Motorolla N70 7/800 Model APX radios and associated equipment to support operations in the Sheriff’s Office.

4 – The Finance and Personnel Subcommittee requests the Board of Commissioners appropriate $228,665 in General Fund fund balance to provide funding for an increase to the Newton Detention Center medical services contract.

5 – The Finance and Personnel Subcommittee requests the Board of Commissioners approve an update to the County’s Opioid Settlement Funds Resolution. The updated resolution extends the project period for the CVMC Grant Project to 6/30/2027 to match other funded programs and consolidates language on how these funds can be used. These changes do not add any additional funds beyond what was previously approved.

6 – The Policy and Public Works Subcommittee requests the Board of Commissioners approve a resolution declaring the County-owned property located at 245 East N Street, Newton, surplus and begin the upset bid process, based on an offer to purchase the property by Ashure Ministry, Inc. in the amount of $65,000.

7 – The Tax Administrator requests the Board of Commissioners approve 11 releases totaling $2,024.13, one refund totaling $399.22 and 54 Motor Vehicles Bill adjustments/refunds totaling $5,847.29 requested during the month of June.

8 – Staff requests the Catawba County Board of Commissioners amend the list of Map Review Officers by adopting a resolution. Catawba County is requesting Blake Wright and Jonathan Pilkenton be added as review officers and Maggie Izlar be removed. Town of Maiden requesting Blake Wright be removed as a review officer. With approval of the resolution incorporating the changes noted above, the active list of Review Officers will be:

Catawba County: Chris Timberlake, Laurie LoCicero, Diana Gandia, Blake Wright, Jonathan Pilkenton

City of Hickory: Brian Frazier, Cal Overby, Mike Kirby, and Wilson Elliott

City of Newton: Randy Williams and Alex S. Fulbright

City of Conover: Stephanie Watson, Heather Stephens, Madeleine Epley, and Erik Schlichting

City of Claremont: Bryce Carter

Town of Long View: Susan Matheson, Daniel Odom

Town of Maiden: Addyson Ikard, Ashley Young

Town of Catawba: Daniel Odom

Town of Brookford: Marshall Eckard

9 - Lieutenant Bryon Hollar is retiring effective August 1, 2026. He has requested his badge and service weapon. In lieu of receiving these items at a Board of Commissioners meeting, he has asked that the weapon and badge be presented at a retirement ceremony at a later date.

BOC approved all 9 consent agenda items.

Manager’s Report

1 - Staff requests the Board of Commissioners authorize appropriation of $209,467 in reimbursement revenue from NC Department of Transportation for infrastructure expenses at Trivium Corporate Center to the existing Southeastern Catawba County Business Park capital project for future expenditure for anticipated project expenses. BOC approved.

2 – Budget Transfer - Special Contingency transfer to Aspire Youth to allocate Discretionary Funds appropriated by JCPC for Vocational Directions program in the amount of $1,347.00.3 – Budget Transfer - Contingency transfer to move $2,500 of contingency funds to Lake Norman Marine Commission for expenses related to participation in this group.

Adjournment

BOC adjourned the meeting at 7:55 pm and entered closed session with no further actions anticipated.