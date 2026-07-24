Watch: Agent Byrd memorialized at training center, CMF

Two CDCR memorial ceremonies honored fallen Parole Agent Joshua Byrd, marking one year since his passing. At California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, his former coworkers dedicated a bench in his memory. Byrd was killed in the line of duty on July 17, 2025. Before becoming an agent, he was a correctional officer and honor guard volunteer at CMF. CMF honors Agent Byrd “While we can’t erase the pain of loss, we can ensure the life and service of Josh are never forgotten. Today is more than dedicating a memorial bench. It is about preserving a legacy, recognizing a life that mattered, a career that made a difference and a family whose sacrifice is forever woven into the history of this institution.” CMF Warden S. Williams Byrd remembered at academy The Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center held a memorial enrollment ceremony in honor of Parole Agent Joshua Byrd. Byrd, killed in the line of duty, was added to the fallen staff memorial in front of the training center in Galt. Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast. Read more Division of Adult Parole Operations stories.

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