Watch: Agent Byrd memorialized at training center, CMF

Two CDCR memorial ceremonies honored fallen Parole Agent Joshua Byrd, marking one year since his passing.
At California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, his former coworkers dedicated a bench in his memory. Byrd was killed in the line of duty on July 17, 2025. Before becoming an agent, he was a correctional officer and honor guard volunteer at CMF.
CMF honors Agent Byrd
Byrd remembered at academy
The Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center held a memorial enrollment ceremony in honor of Parole Agent Joshua Byrd.
Byrd, killed in the line of duty, was added to the fallen staff memorial in front of the training center in Galt.
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