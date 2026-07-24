Week in Review: July 24

In this July 24 Week in Review, we highlight Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, Parole Agent Carlos Deleon and Correctional Lt. Melissa Pack.

Observances

Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week 2026

CDCR proudly recognizes Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, celebrating the dedicated professionals serving throughout Division of Adult Parole Operations, the Board of Parole Hearings, the Ventura Training Center, Male Community Reentry Programs, Female Community Reentry Programs and other specialized assignments across the department.

This week honors the valuable role pretrial, probation and parole professionals play in protecting public safety while promoting accountability, rehabilitation and successful community reintegration.

Their commitment, courage and compassion help build safer and stronger communities across California.

Division of Adult Parole Operations

Compton reentry fair connects hundreds with services

The Division of Adult Parole Operations partnered with the City of Compton to host an Expungement, Reentry and Resource Fair April 30. “A Day of Second Chances” served an estimated 350 to 400 community members.

Held at the Dollarhide Community Center, the event connected attendees with more than 70 government agencies, community organizations and service providers. Attendees were offered employment, housing, education, health care, legal services and expungement assistance.

The Community Reentry Unit coordinated the event, which also featured California identification services, mobile health screenings, financial resources and workforce development opportunities. BMO Banking sponsored prizes including five Chromebook laptops and two sets of Los Angeles Dodgers tickets.

The City of Compton supported the event by providing the venue, coordinating local services and assisting with outreach.

Several CDCR leaders and local officials attended, underscoring the department’s continued commitment to strengthening successful community reentry.

CDCR parole agents target crime, maintain public safety

So far this year, CDCR parole agents have led or taken part in multiple coordinated efforts targeting crime, gangs and human trafficking.

With city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, the Division of Adult Parole Operations agents have made a significant dent in criminal activity in the Golden State.

Parole Agent Byrd memorialized

Two CDCR memorial ceremonies honored fallen Parole Agent Joshua Byrd, marking one year since his passing.

At California Medical Facility in Vacaville, his former coworkers dedicated a bench in his memory.

The Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center held a memorial enrollment ceremony in honor of Parole Agent Joshua Byrd.

Byrd was killed on duty at the Oakland parole office July 17, 2025. Before becoming an agent, he was a correctional officer and honor guard volunteer at CMF.

Upward Mobility

Rafael Acevedo appointed Associate Director, Region IV, Division of Adult Institutions

Staff Spotlights

Meet Agent Deleon – leading through service

In recognition of Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week 2026, CDCR spotlights Parole Agent Carlos Deleon with the Division of Adult Parole Operations’ Division of Court Compliance.

Deleon’s service has always been about helping others succeed and his commitment extends beyond the department.

A military veteran, Deleon joined CDCR in 2016 after recognizing the department as a natural fit for his background in leadership, law and martial arts.

He began his career as a correctional officer at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center before serving as a correctional counselor.

About 16 months ago, he transitioned to parole and recently became a court agent for Contra Costa County, where leadership recognized his professionalism and dedication.

For Deleon, he said every day brings a new challenge, and that’s exactly what he enjoys. He thrives in the fast-paced environment and values being part of a sharp, supportive team, always ready to respond as priorities change.

Deleon meets challenges

“No two days are the same,” he said.

Court appearances, revocation requests and time-sensitive assignments require agents to adapt quickly while working closely with colleagues and community partners.

“Parole is a team sport,” Deleon said. “Everyone supports each other to make sure the job gets done.”

Whether coordinating across offices or working with community and justice partners, collaboration is constant. Time-sensitive cases often require quick decisions, and Deleon says his team consistently unites to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

Deleon wishes more people recognized the positive impact CDCR employees make every day.

“There are so many professionals working hard to help people rebuild their lives,” he said. “Those successes don’t always make the headlines.”

Outside of work, Deleon is an internationally recognized martial arts master instructor who owns 27 martial arts schools across 12 countries and holds four black belts. He began training at age 4 in Guatemala and continues teaching seminars around the world.

His advice to anyone considering a career with CDCR is simple: Do your research. With opportunities in institutions, headquarters, parole and many other fields, CDCR offers a path for a wide range of talents.

“Find an area you’re passionate about,” he said. “You’ll have the greatest opportunity to grow and make a difference.”

CCWF lieutenant graduates leadership institute

A correctional lieutenant from Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla became the institution’s first graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute.

Correctional Lt. Melissa Pack completed Cohort 556 July 1 after finishing the eight-month program offered by the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.

The institute strengthens first-line leadership through training in ethics, communication and decision-making. Participants complete an adaptive leadership project and other coursework.

Warden Anissa De La Cruz praised Pack’s achievement, calling it an important milestone for Central California Women’s Facility and expressing hope more supervisors will participate in future cohorts.

The Peace Officer Selection and Employee Development team said the training prepares supervisors to lead effectively while promoting accountability, teamwork and employee safety.

In Our Institutions

CSP-Solano supports local backpack drive

California State Prison (CSP) Solano staff and incarcerated participants presented a $3,658 donation to The Father’s House July 16. The donation supports the organization’s annual backpack and school supply drive.

The partnership will provide 122 backpacks and essential supplies for local students, including notebooks, pencils, crayons, markers, scissors and other basics.

The check presentation included prison leadership, representatives from The Father’s House, Peer Support Specialist Program members and incarcerated participants.

The Peer Support Specialist Program created a back-to-school photo backdrop in the visiting area to celebrate milestones.

Speakers highlighted the importance of giving back through community partnerships.

“When we show a collective willingness to collaborate with a readiness to give for the benefit of others,” said incarcerated participant Thomas Sampson. “You get an outcome none of us could have produced by themselves.”

In the Community

DAPO explores reentry initiatives at Los Angeles City Hall

The Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Community Reentry Unit visited Los Angeles City Hall June 4. The team learned about local programs supporting formerly incarcerated and justice-impacted residents.

The tour was led by Gilbert Johnson, director of strategic reentry initiatives for the Mayor’s Office. Drawing on years of community organizing experience, Johnson highlighted city efforts to expand reentry services and strengthen community partnerships.

Staff learned about Summer Night Lights, the Office of Gang Reduction and Youth Development and the CIRCLE crisis response program. CIRCLE connects people experiencing homelessness or mental health crises with community-based support.

The visit also highlighted Los Angeles’ recent efforts to expand employment, contracting and workforce opportunities for formerly incarcerated residents through initiatives.

The experience reflects a shared commitment to expanding reentry opportunities, strengthening community partnerships and supporting successful reintegration.

DAPO softball game pitches in for Special Olympics

CDCR’s Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) hosted its second softball fundraising event July 11 to support Special Olympics Northern California.

DAPO and law enforcement partners from across the region gathered for the friendly game. The day included team building and community connection, all to support a meaningful cause.

Fundraising from the event is ongoing through July 31. This year’s game, featuring staff from DAPO’s field office and headquarters unit, was won by the Hyped-Up Hitters. They defeated The Get Right Crew, 11-4.

Recruitment

Recruiters connect with thousands statewide

The Peace Officer Recruitment Unit and Specialized Recruitment Unit expanded outreach during May and June, participating in 50 recruiting events generating over 4,000 applications.

Staff connected with prospective candidates at the SacJobs Spring Career Fair, Work4CA Spring Career Fair, Vacaville Fiesta Days and Manteca Watermelon Festival among other events.

Recruiters engaged community members, shared career opportunities and provided guidance on California’s state hiring process.

Staff answered questions about careers with CDCR and highlighted the benefits of public service.

Outreach supports the department’s ongoing efforts to attract a qualified and diverse workforce.

Rehabilitation

SCC program supports Cold Case Task Force

Since launching in 2024, Sierra Conservation Center’s (SCC) Hooks and Needles program has given incarcerated participants a meaningful way to give back.

With support from SCC administration, volunteers and program sponsors, participants handcraft crocheted animals and beaded jewelry for fundraising auctions.

Their work recently generated a $700 donation to support the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Task Force. The sheriff’s group works to identify human remains through forensic analysis and genetic genealogy, helping solve cases and restore victims’ identities.

Participants’ efforts contributed to a recent milestone, supporting the identification of Reginald Frisby. His remains were returned to his family more than 40 years after his disappearance.

This program promotes rehabilitation by fostering purpose-driven community service while supporting efforts to advance justice and bring closure to victims’ families.

In the Media

Centinela graduates find hope in CALCTRA programs Centinela State Prison held an apprenticeship graduation ceremony for its CALCTRA program, which helps incarcerated individuals learn job skills and earn real-world certification experience. The keynote speaker for the event was formerly incarcerated and now successful business owner Tony Curtis, a CALCTRA success story. Curtis rebuilt his life after his 2020 release from prison, embarking on a new journey that began with his program certification and a job at Scripps Hospital.

Assembly Bill 2483 would give formerly incarcerated firefighters a path to CAL FIRE jobs California lawmakers are considering legislation that would help formerly incarcerated firefighters move from prison fire camps into paid firefighting careers, as CAL FIRE and local departments continue to face staffing pressures. Assembly Bill 2483, authored by Assemblymember Sade Elhawary, would require the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, in partnership with CDCR and the California Conservation Camp program, to create a standardized certification process for incarcerated firefighters who complete department training.

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Week in Review: July 17

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