Watch: Parole Agent II Carla Fish shapes next generation

For three decades, Carla Fish has helped protect Californians, first as a firefighter, then a police officer and finally a parole agent II instructor at the Basic Parole Agent Academy.

“When I was a youngster, back in 1994, I was a firefighter, and then I moved on and I was a police officer at Napa State Hospital,” she said. “(Then,) I started at CDCR in 2003.”

Shortly after starting with the department, she was asked to become a trainer.

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“And from there, from 2004 until now, I love it. That is my passion (and) is why I am still here working for our department after 29 years,” Fish said. “I love to instruct (and) certify my brothers and sisters in certain subjects. (Also) being able to give back to other instructors who want to step up.”

“I have had (correctional officer) cadets of mine back in 2013 and ’14 who now are coming through the Parole Agent Academy, so that was kind of cool,” she said. “You have them as correctional officers, possibly leave the prison as an officer, sergeant or lieutenant. Now they’re coming to parole, and I’m able to have that bond with them again and see them advance.”

Aside from helping shape the next generation of parole agents, Fish also volunteers to serve as a member of the parole honor guard.

“Graduation is my most favorite day, especially now. We finally have our honor guard team, so we are able … to present colors for our students,” she said.

Fish said seeing the new agents smiling and congratulating each other after the ceremony, makes all the effort worth it.

“It’s very rewarding,” she said.

>> Learn more about becoming a parole agent.

Video by Richard Tan, Director, Television Communications Center

Story by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

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