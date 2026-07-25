Disaster Declared for Fruit Growers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State has been granted a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretarial Disaster Designation for counties in the Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Capital, Central New York, Long Island, Mohawk Valley, New York, North Country, Southern Tier, and the Western New York regions following extreme weather in the spring that significantly impacted many fruit operations, including apple, stone fruit, grape and strawberry growers. To date, producers that reported in these regions have experienced an estimated loss of more than $30 million. A Disaster Designation allows affected farmers to apply for USDA low-interest emergency loans. This designation was granted after a request for a disaster declaration by Governor Hochul on May 19, 2026.

“New York’s growers experienced significant damage early this year with some losing an entire growing season and reporting tens of millions in economic loss,” Governor Hochul said. “I would like to thank the USDA for taking this action to declare a disaster designation for the impacted counties and help our growers get the assistance they need to recover and move forward. I also encourage New Yorkers to continue to support their local growers, whether it’s by buying fresh local products from the farm or purchasing the many products made from New York’s growers.”

The following counties are included in the Disaster Designation for frost and freeze on April 7-8, 2026:

Broome, Cortland and Tompkins

Also included are the contiguous counties of: Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, and Tioga

The following counties are included in the Disaster Declaration for frost and freeze during April 19- 21, 2026:

Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Columbia, Cortland, Dutchess, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Nassau, Niagara, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Orleans, Oswego, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Suffolk, Tompkins, Ulster, Washington, Wayne, Westchester, and Yates.

Also included are the contiguous counties of: Albany, Allegany, Bronx, Chenango, Delaware, Erie, Essex, Genesee, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Oneida, Otsego, Queens, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Schoharie, Sullivan, Tioga and Warren.

The following counties are included for the Disaster Declaration for frost and freeze during May 11-12, 2026:

Fulton, Montgomery, Onondaga, Otsego, and St. Lawrence

Also included are the contiguous counties of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Schoharie.

The following counties are included in the Disaster Declaration for high winds and hail that occurred during May 13-14, 2026:

Also included are the contiguous counties of Cortland, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca, Tompkins, and Wayne.

The following counties are included for the Disaster Declaration for excessive rain, flooding and flash flooding that occurred during March 31-April 1, 2026:

Also included are the contiguous counties of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Wyoming.

A USDA disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous eligible to be considered for emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for relief programs. Farmers can contact their local FSA office here: Find Your Local USDA Service Center. In addition, farmers can find additional resources, such as the FSA Disaster Assistance tool, which helps farmers determine FSA program eligibility, on the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Emergency Management webpage: https://agriculture.ny.gov/emergency-management-partners-and-resources.

New York is a major specialty crop state. The apple, grape and stone fruit industries represent an important and large component of New York’s agricultural economy. New York ranks second in the country for apple production and third for grapes, for example. The apple industry alone generates $574 million in economic impact. These crops also play an important role in wholesale markets as well as retail and direct pick-your own sales.

Damage varies from county to county and a survey conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets estimates that many growers are facing a wide range in losses — anywhere from 15 percent to 100 percent, with an estimated economic loss of more than $30 million to date.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball, alongside several partner agricultural organizations, visited a number of impacted growers in the Hudson Valley region on May 7, 2026 to see firsthand the damage producers were facing.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “I thank Governor Hochul for taking action and urging the USDA to issue this disaster declaration to support our fruit and vegetable growers in their time of need. We saw unprecedented damage to our apple crops and vineyards while touring the Hudson Valley, and growers in regions across the State are facing similar economic losses from the spring frost as well. Securing this disaster declaration will provide the opportunity for affected farmers to apply for critical loan funding that will be crucial to our growers as they move forward.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “The freeze this spring was absolutely devastating to our farmers and growers in the Hudson Valley. Many of our apple growers told me they lost nearly 100% of their crop. Hearing and seeing the damage firsthand made it crystal clear we needed urgent action from the USDA. For months, I’ve been pushing at every level to help secure this official Disaster Designation, which will now unlock millions of dollars in emergency loans and resources to help our farmers and growers begin to recover. I’m grateful for the USDA’s action, but this is just the first step. I’ll be ready to help all those who were impacted by the frost apply for and get access to this assistance, so their businesses can continue to thrive in the Hudson Valley.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “After pressing Secretary Rollins and securing her personal commitment to move New York’s request forward without delay, I’m pleased USDA has approved this disaster declaration. Our apple, grape, and specialty crop growers suffered serious losses from the April frost, and this designation will help eligible farmers access the emergency assistance and low-interest loans they need to recover and keep their operations moving forward. I commend Governor Hochul for advancing this request and will continue working with USDA and our state and local partners to make sure relief reaches affected farms as quickly as possible.”