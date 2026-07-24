TRAFFIC ALERT: Perini Avenue to Close Beginning July 27 for Intersection Improvement Project

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 24, 2026) – The Washington County Division of Engineering announces that beginning Monday, July 27, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., Perini Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Showalter Road to the entrance of the Love’s Travel Stop to allow for intersection improvements.

The closure is expected to remain in place through summer 2026, weather permitting.

During construction, motorists should follow the posted detour route utilizing Perini Avenue and Crayton Boulevard. Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Washington County appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while these important transportation improvements are completed.

For further information, please contact Washington County’s Public Relations and Marketing Department at [email protected].

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