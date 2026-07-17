Reminder: Public Input Sought for Future Parks Development in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (July 17, 2026) – Washington County, Maryland encourages local residents to complete a short survey to help inform the future development of parks, recreation programs and facilities, as well as other preserved lands throughout the County. Click the links provided below to take the survey between now and Friday, July 24, 2026.

Washington County’s preserved lands, including parks, trails, waterways, forests, farms, and recreation facilities, strongly contribute to the quality of life experienced by residents and visitors alike. To help plan for these needs, Washington County is completing an update to its Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan.

This Plan presents a five-year vision for the County’s parks and open space system by identifying the strengths of the current system, as well as opportunities for improvement. Public input is vital in crafting a Plan that accurately represents community needs for recreation facilities and services so that funding can be allocated in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Your participation in this short survey will help us better understand the priorities of County residents and identify improvements that can enhance parks and recreational facilities so their benefits can be shared by all through the development of this Plan.

The survey consists of two parts: a short questionnaire and an interactive map where respondents can provide feedback directly on existing parks or offer suggestions for locations where new facilities or park amenities could be developed. Both the questionnaire and interactive map can be accessed using the following link:

Survey Link: https://arcg.is/0X9LSv1

For additional information, please contact Travis Allen in the Washington County Department of Planning and Zoning at 240-313-2432 or [email protected].

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