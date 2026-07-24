TRAFFIC ALERT: Broadfording Road to Close Beginning July 27 for Road Improvement Project

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 24, 2026) – Beginning Monday, July 27, 2026, at 7:00 a.m., Broadfording Road will be closed to through traffic between McDade Road and Point Salem Road to allow for roadway improvements associated with the Hagers Meadows subdivision development project in the City of Hagerstown.

The closure is expected to remain in place for approximately two to three weeks, weather permitting.

During construction, motorists should follow the posted detour route utilizing Salem Church Road, Cearfoss Pike (MD 58), and Point Salem Road. Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time and use caution when traveling through the area.

Your patience and cooperation is appreciated while these improvements are completed.

For further information, please contact Washington County’s Public Relations and Marketing Department at [email protected].

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