County releases Final Environmental Impact Statement for Growth Plan Update
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Copies widely available throughout the county for public review
Clark County and the cities of Battle Ground, Camas, La Center, Ridgefield, Washougal, Woodland and the Town of Yacolt are proposing to revise their Comprehensive Growth Management Plans to comply with the Growth Management Act 10-year periodic review requirements. The county has prepared a final environmental impact statement (FEIS) in compliance with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), issued on July 24, 2026. The final environmental review document informs the public of the potential environmental impacts of the preferred growth alternative and possible mitigation measures. Issuance of the FEIS completes the required SEPA process. Agencies shall not act on a proposal for which an EIS has been required prior to seven days after issuance of the FEIS.
Agencies, affected tribes, and members of the public are invited to comment on the FEIS in conjunction with public hearings that will be held on the comprehensive plan update. The county will notify the public when hearings are scheduled in the late summer and fall. There is not a separate hearing for the FEIS.
Document availability:
The FEIS can be found on the Clark County webpage at: https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/2025-update-eis.
Printed copies of the FEIS are available to review on the third floor of the Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.
Copies of the FEIS are available for purchase from Clark County for the cost of production. The cost of a printed copy is $48.15 and a digital copy on a USB drive costs $1.59. These prices are inclusive of applicable taxes. Purchases may be made at the county Permit Center during open hours, Monday through Friday 8 am-2 pm, at 1300 Franklin St., third floor reception.
Printed copies of the FEIS will also be available to review at the following locations, July 31-Oct. 30:
- Battle Ground City Hall: 109 SW 1st St.
- Camas City Hall: 616 NE 4th Ave.
- La Center City Hall: 210 E 4th St.
- Ridgefield City Hall: 230 Pioneer St.
- Washougal City Hall: 1701 C St.
- Woodland City Hall: 230 Davidson Ave.
- Yacolt Town Hall: 202 W. Cushman St.
- Battle Ground Community Library: 1207 SE 8th Way
- Camas Public Library: 625 NE 4th Ave.
- Cascade Park Community Library: 600 NE 136th Ave., Vancouver
- La Center Community Library: 1411 NE Lockwood Creek Road
- Ridgefield Community Library: 210 N. Main Ave.
- Three Creeks Community Library: 800-C NE Tenney Rd., Vancouver
- Vancouver Community Library: 901 C St.
- Vancouver Mall Library: 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Drive
- Washougal Community Library: 1661 C St.
- Woodland Community Library: 411 Lakeshore Drive
- Yacolt Library Express: 105 E Yacolt Road
Questions:
Please direct questions to the Responsible Official:
Oliver Orjiako, Director Community Planning
PO Box 9810
Vancouver, WA 98666-9810
oliver.orjiako@clark.wa.gov
564.397.4112
For other formats, contact the Clark County ADA Office at 564.397.2282 / 711 or 800.833.6388 or ADA@clark.wa.gov.
Learn more about the county Comprehensive Plan Update project, Your Future. Your Voice. at: https://bit.ly/2025CPUpdate.
To submit public comments on any aspect of the plan update:
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