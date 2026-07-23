County Council votes to put bond, levy lid lift measures on general election ballot to fund law and justice services

The Clark County Council voted this week to approve two resolutions for submittal of two propositions to voters related to funding critical infrastructure needs and criminal justice services.

One resolution authorizes placing a bond measure on the November 2026 ballot and the other resolution authorizes placing a levy lid lift also on the general election ballot.

General obligation bonds

If approved by voters, the bond measure would authorize the county to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $366,204,000. The revenue would allow the county to acquire, construct, remodel and equip the county’s public safety capital infrastructure. This includes a remodel and expansion of the Clark County Jail, adding courtrooms, and a new Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Levy lid lift

While the bond measure will pay for capital expenses, the levy lid lift will provide revenue to fund associated public safety positions which include correction deputies, Sheriff deputies, Prosecuting Attorney staff and other criminal justice staff.

The proposal is to increase the tax levy to $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value beginning in 2027. This is an approximate increase of $.044 from the 2026 tax levy.

Background

County staff have engaged with community stakeholders and outside consultants over the past several years, reviewing current facilities and services to determine current and future public safety needs. The County Council has had many discussions regarding these needs over the past several years including several work sessions in 2026.

The law and justice system is a system where all parts need to function to be successful, including, but not limited to, a jail, law enforcement, courts, prosecution, and others.

The Clark County Jail was built in the 1980s. Much has changed in the last 40 years including a significant increase in the county’s population. The current structure and layout of the main jail need to be updated to accommodate current and future needs.

Clark County will provide more information to voters regarding the bond and levy measures in the coming weeks on the county’s website www.clark.wa.gov.

CONTACT:

Joni McAnally, Communications manager, County Manager’s Office

564.397.4306, joni.mcanally@clark.wa.gov