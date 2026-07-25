Six additional measles cases in Clark County, no new public exposure sites

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Vancouver, Wash. – Six additional cases of measles have been reported in Clark County. The additional cases do not appear to be connected to the one measles case announced by Clark County Public Health on July 22. No additional public exposure locations have been identified for any of the new cases.

The six new cases were exposed to measles in private settings. The six cases are all children who are unvaccinated.

So far this year, Clark County has had 15 cases of measles. Thirteen of the 15 cases were unvaccinated; the vaccination status was unknown for two of the cases.

The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine provides the best protection against measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97 percent effective at preventing measles. People who are not vaccinated or have not had measles in the past are at risk of getting sick if they are exposed to measles.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infectious has left.

Anyone who believes they have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider before visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others.

For more information about the local measles investigation, visit the Clark County Public Health measles investigation webpage.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marissa Armstrong, communications manager, Public Health

564.397.7307; marissa.armstrong@clark.wa.gov