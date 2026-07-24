Escapee from Forsyth Correctional Center Captured

Raymond Warren was taken into custody by Winston-Salem Police and NC Department of Adult Correction officers just after 3 p.m. today at a house on Indiana Avenue, a short distance from Forsyth Correctional Center.

He will be housed at Central Prison and will face charges for felony escape.

The Department of Adult Correction is grateful to all of its staff and special teams that worked to bring today’s incident to a quick resolution, and to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and many other law enforcement agencies across the state that assisted today with information and investigation.

State correctional and local law enforcement officers are searching for offender Raymond Warren (#1083045) who escaped this morning from Forsyth Correctional Center.

Warren, 35, was serving a five-year sentence for two counts of larceny and was due for release in 2028. He is a white male with numerous tattoos on his neck and face. He stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is from Davidson County.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction has started an investigation into the escape. Anyone with information about Warren's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Forsyth Correctional Center at 336-896-7041.