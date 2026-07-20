A Message to the NCDAC Division of Community Supervision During "Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Officers’ Week"

“The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission would like to extend its great thanks and gratitude to everyone in the North Carolina Division of Community Supervision as we mark Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Officers’ Week.

We thank you for and admire your ongoing dedication to improving safety in your community and your efforts to assist those you supervise. In many cases you are the only stability in their lives and your perseverance can make all the difference in creating a better life. Your career is certainly not an easy one. It’s filled with challenges, hurdles and circumstances that test your resolve. However, you always answer the call for assistance, whether it’s from someone you supervise, one of our law enforcement partners or a citizen in your community.

Your professionalism and dedication do not go unnoticed. Your efforts change lives for the better and help build stronger, safer communities. Thank you again for all you do.”