Twelve Probation/Parole Officers Graduate in Class 6

Congratulations to North Carolina's newest group of Probation/Parole Officers. The twelve officers from Class 6 for 2026 completed their eight-week basic training at the Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs. The cadets were awarded their badges and will be sworn in as officers at their local court. More photos from the event are available on NCDAC Flickr page. To find out more about a career as a Probation/Parole Officer, or other careers within the Department of Adult Correction, including upcoming hiring events, visit dac.nc.gov/careers Jimmy Arnett – McDowell Co. Tesia Blassingame - Mecklenburg Co. Jennifer Broadwell - Davidson Co. Wallace Clark - Mecklenburg Co. Stephonika Gladden - Anson Co. Tierney James - Randolph Co. Derrick Manning - Union Co. April Maxfield - Moore Co. Adam Moore - Henderson Co. Bobbie Rabon - Rowan Co. Tiffany Smith - Union Co. Trey Smith - Cabarrus Co.

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