Chairman Maltzie on the DNC Decision

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CONCORD, N.H. — Today, the Democratic National Committee voted to make South Carolina the first state on its presidential primary calendar. In response, New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie released the following statement:

“The DNC continues to prove it has no respect for New Hampshire voters or our First-in-the-Nation primary,” said NHGOP Chairman Scott Maltzie. “The good news for Granite Staters is that New Hampshire law, not the DNC, determines when our presidential primary is held.”

“Republicans will continue fighting to protect our First-in-the-Nation primary because we know it gives voters the opportunity to meet candidates, ask tough questions, and play a unique role in choosing our nation’s next president. That is something worth protecting.”

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