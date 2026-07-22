Rats & Resumes: Opioid Lobbyist Cinde Warmington’s Disqualifying Record On Public Display

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karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — Today, the New Hampshire Republican State Committee placed an impossible-to-ignore inflatable rat outside the State House to call attention to Opioid Lobbyist Cinde Warmington’s disqualifying record of putting her own self-interest ahead of Granite Staters.

Along with the display, volunteers will be distributing copies of the resume Cinde Warmington doesn’t want voters to see.

“Granite Staters deserve to know exactly who Opioid Lobbyist Cinde Warmington spent her career serving,” said NHRSC Chairman Scott Maltzie. “She lobbied for Purdue Pharma, promoted OxyContin as a ‘miracle drug’, and represented a notorious pill mill. Warmington can try to hide the facts, but we will do whatever it takes to show voters who she’s been working for all these years.

The resume, which appeared on Page A3 of the Union Leader on Saturday, outlines Warmington’s work lobbying for Purdue Pharma while opposing safeguards on OxyContin, as well as her work for entities associated with notorious pill mill owner Michael O’Connell. It also details her testimony before the Legislature, her efforts to defeat legislation benefiting O’Connell before later receiving nearly $50,000 in campaign contributions from him, and statements from recovery advocates, law enforcement leaders, firefighters, and community members who have called her record disqualifying and questioned her fitness to serve as governor.

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