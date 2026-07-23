Pappas and Goodlander Do Not Support Our Troops

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — Yesterday, Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander voted against the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 8800). In response, New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie released the following statement:

“I find it disgraceful that both Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander voted against legislation that would protect our troops and prepare our military for modern conflicts,” said NHRSC Chairman Scott Maltzie. “Our military is the backbone of our nation, and Granite Staters deserve representatives who will stand with those who serve. Voting against this bill is a slap in the face to the servicemembers who face growing threats from around the world. What makes Maggie Goodlander’s vote especially disappointing is that she herself served in the U.S. military.”

Background: H.R. 8800, the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, authorizes funding and establishes policies for the U.S. military for Fiscal Year 2027. Among its provisions, the legislation includes a pay raise for servicemembers, investments to modernize the military, measures to improve National Guard readiness, and provisions aimed at strengthening border security.

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