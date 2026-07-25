MaineDOT to Begin Culvert Replacement Project on Route 43

Drivers should plan for a detour and delays.

INDUSTRY– July 24, 2026 —On July 29, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will close a section of Route 43 in Industry for 30 days for a large culvert replacement project.

Drivers will need to the use the detour route of Mosher Hill Road and Savage Road from July 29 to August 26.

Drivers and pedestrians should follow the detour map and detour signs while on site.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is GCA Construction of Avon, Maine.

The contract amount is $599,999.80.