MaineDOT to Replace Bailey Flat Bridge

Drivers should plan for a detour and delays.

MONMOUTH–July 24,2026—On July 27, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will close Cobbossee Road in Monmouth for 30 days to replace the Bailey Flat bridge culvert.

Drivers and pedestrians should follow the detour map and detour signs while on site.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is Pratt & Sons, Inc. of Mechanic Falls, Maine.

The contract amount is $976,475.02.