MaineDOT to Work on Prestile Brook Bridge

Drivers should plan for a detour and delays.

CARIBOU– July 23, 2026 — The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) has closed Prestile Brook Bridge over Prestile Brook on Route 1 in Caribou until late November for a large culvert replacement project which includes a new wildlife crossing, slope stabilization, and a fish habitat. This project will replace the existing structure, stabilize the roadway's in-slope, improve fish and animal habitats, and reduce wildlife collisions.

Drivers will need to the use the detour route from July 20 until November 20.

Drivers and pedestrians should follow the detour map and detour signs while on site.

Message boards are in place to warn drivers of the closure.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

Work is expected to be completed by Spring 2027.

The contractor for this project is McGillan Construction of Fort Fairfield.

This project is the recipient of a Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program (WCPP) Grant.

The contract amount is $4,764,399.00.