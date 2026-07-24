Every trip through Boston – whether by foot, bicycle, transit, or vehicle – should be safe. The Council adopted a resolution recommitting the City to Vision Zero 2030, an initiative focused on eliminating fatal and severe traffic crashes.

The resolution notes that Boston joined the Vision Zero campaign in 2015 with the goal of reaching zero traffic fatalities by 2030, inspired by the belief that even one traffic death is too many. Since then, the City has taken steps to advance this goal, including reducing the default speed limit and launching the Neighborhood Slow Streets program, while continuing to update its Vision Zero Action Plan based on progress and measured results.

The resolution also highlights the continued need for action, noting that traffic fatalities and severe crashes remain a concern in Boston. With fewer than four years remaining to reach the Vision Zero 2030 goal, the Council is urging the City to strengthen its approach through ambitious infrastructure projects that protect pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, students, children, older adults, families, and people with disabilities.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to Vision Zero and to advancing efforts that make Boston's streets safer for all who travel throughout the city.