Council Supports Legislation Allowing Road Safety Cameras to Improve Traffic Safety

Safer streets require effective tools to address dangerous driving behaviors. During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution supporting state legislation that would allow cities and towns, including Boston, to implement road safety camera programs to help improve traffic safety.

The resolution supports Bills S.2344 and H.3754, “An Act Relative to Traffic Regulation Using Road Safety Cameras,” which would give municipalities the option to use road safety cameras to address speeding, red-light violations, and other dangerous driving behaviors. Currently, Boston does not have the authority to implement road safety cameras under Massachusetts law.

The resolution notes the urgency of improving roadway safety, citing continued traffic fatalities in Boston and the City's efforts to reduce vehicle speeds, including lowering the default speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph in 2017. It also highlights that road safety cameras can provide consistent enforcement while allowing police officers to focus on emergencies and other public safety needs.

By adopting the resolution, the Council urged the Massachusetts Legislature to pass Bills S.2344 and H.3754 and give municipalities the option to implement transparent, equitable, and data-driven road safety camera programs.