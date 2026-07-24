Recognizing Community Leaders and Contributions Across Boston

Boston’s strength is built by the individuals, organizations, and community leaders who dedicate their time and talents to making the city a better place. This week, the Council adopted several resolutions recognizing contributions to public service, neighborhood leadership, community advocacy, and civic engagement.

The Council celebrated the retirement of Eddy Chrispin after more than three decades of public service and leadership. The resolution recognized his work across multiple public safety roles, including his service with the Boston Police Department, his mentorship of fellow officers, and his efforts to support accountability, reform, and representation in law enforcement.

The Council also recognized the Roxbury Neighborhood Council for its role as a formal community voice under Article 50 of the Boston Zoning Code and the Roxbury Strategic Master Plan. The resolution affirmed the importance of resident participation in planning, development, and quality-of-life decisions that shape the Roxbury neighborhood.

Additionally, the Council declared July 1, 2026, as “Jaylen Brown Day” in the City of Boston, recognizing his accomplishments as a professional basketball player and his contributions to the community through advocacy, economic empowerment, and philanthropic efforts.

The Council also declared July 26, 2026, as “BarberTime Day” in recognition of BarberTime’s contributions to Boston’s grooming industry and its work creating platforms and opportunities for barbers and stylists while highlighting the important role barbershops and salons play as community spaces.

These resolutions celebrate the people and organizations whose service, leadership, and dedication continue to strengthen communities throughout Boston.