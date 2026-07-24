July 24, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.

INTER-NEIGHBORHOOD EVENT

National Night Out, All Police Districts - Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, 2026

On Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the Boston Police Department will be hosting “National Night Out” events in neighborhoods across the City, which will include multiple vehicles bringing attendees to the events.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Monday on the following streets:

Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton - East side (park side) from Academy Hill Road to # 24 Chestnut Hill Avenue

Academy Hill Road, Brighton - West side (park side) from Peaceable Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Beechland Circle, Roslindale - Both sides, the entire length, from #1 Beechland Circle to #162 Beechland Circle, from Washington Street to where it circles back onto itself.

Unity Way, Roslindale - Both sides, the entire length, from opposite #38 Beechland Circle, to opposite #104 Beechland Circle

Fleet Street, Hyde Park - North side (park side) from Readville Street to Milton Street

Readville Street, Hyde Park - East side (park side) from Fleet Street to Cross Street

Almont Street, Mattapan - South side (park side) from Orlando Street to opposite #27 Almont Street at gate to park entrance

Humboldt Avenue, Roxbury - West side (school side) from Harrishof Street to Waumbeck Street

Centre Street, Jamaica Plain - Both sides, from #326 Centre Street to #316 Centre Street

Mozart Street, Jamaica Plain - Both sides, from Priesing Street to Centre Street

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Tuesday on the following streets:

Tremont Street, South End for Castle Square - East side (housing development side), from #482 Tremont Street to #470 Tremont Street

Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester - West side (park side), from Park Street to Melville Avenue

Old Colony Avenue, South Boston (MDC Location) - East side (park side), from 100 yards (about 20 vehicle lengths) prior to opposite O’Callaghan Way to 100 yards (about 20 vehicle lengths) past to opposite O’Callaghan Way (on either side of the parking lot for the basketball courts; Parking Lot at basketball courts opposite O’Callaghan Way

Harrison Avenue, Chinatown - Both sides, from Oak Street to Marginal Road

Hanover Street, North End - West side (Paul Revere Mall side), from Commercial Street to Clark Street

Sumner Street, East Boston - South side (park side), from New Street to London Street

BACK BAY

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 12, 2026 through to October 11, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 will be the first Sunday in a series of when the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street & Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street. A 15 minute drop off and pick up area on Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street will be implemented. Additionally, an handicapped parking zone will also be put in place on Berkeley Street.

The Open Newbury series will run on the Sundays listed here:

July 12, 2026

July 19, 2026

July 26, 2026

August 2, 2026

August 9, 2026

August 23, 2026

September 6, 2026

September 13, 2026

September 20, 2026

October 11, 2026

The Open Newbury series will NOT run on the Sundays listed here:

August 16, 2026

August 30, 2026

September 27, 2026

October 4, 2026

More details can be found on the event webpage.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect throughout the Sundays listed on the following streets:

Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding the area next to the fire station

Berkeley Street - East side (odd side), from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue, West side (even side), from Public Alley 436 to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Berkeley Street - West side (even side), from Boylston Street to Public Alley 436

CHINATOWN

August Moon Festival - Sunday, August 9, 2026

The annual Chinatown August Moon Festival will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2026. The August Moon Festival celebrates the end of the harvest season, with food, music, dragon dances and other activities.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Beach Street - Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Washington Street

Harrison Avenue - Both sides, from Essex Street to Kneeland Street

Hudson Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

Tyler Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

FENWAY

Run to Home Base - Saturday, July 25, 2026

On Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 8AM, the Annual Run to Home Base will be taking place. This event consists of a 5K race and a 9K race. Both start on Jersey Street and over their course will enter the City of Cambridge by way of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge and then return to the City of Boston, ending by crossing home plate at Fenway Park. It is expected that with 2,000 runners, the event will generate upwards of 10,000 attendees. In the interest of public safety and to facilitate the large number of people this event will generate some necessary temporary parking restrictions. The race starts at 8am. The race route is: Jersey Street, left onto Van Ness Street, left onto Ipswich Street heading easterly, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Massachusetts Avenue, over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, to the City of Cambridge, returning to the City of Boston over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, right onto Boylston Street, right onto Ipswich Street, right onto Lansdowne Street, left into Gate C of Fenway Park. The race route will be closed to through traffic.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Van Ness Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Jersey Street to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Lansdowne Street

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Massachusetts Avenue - West side (odd side), from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Tim McGraw, Phish, and Zac Brown Band Concerts at Fenway Park - Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2, 2026

Fenway Park will be the venue for four upcoming concerts.

Thursday, July 30, 2026: Tim McGraw

Friday, July 31, 2026: Phish

Saturday, August 1, 2026: Phish

Sunday, August 2, 2026: Zac Brown Band

Parking restrictions will be in effect from Thursday through Sunday on the following streets:

Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street. North side (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue. North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue, and from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Chris Stapleton Concerts at Fenway Park - Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15, 2026

Fenway Park will be the venue for two upcoming concerts by eleven-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton. The first concert is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 followed by another on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday and Saturday on the following streets:

Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street. North side (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue. North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue, and from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Open Streets Jamaica Plain - Sunday, August 2, 2026

The Open Streets event for Jamaica Plain in 2026 will take place on Sunday, August 2.

Open Streets will afford residents, visitors, and business owners to experience Boston through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car-free streets, which will require some temporary parking regulations and roadway diversions.

Centre Street will be closed to through traffic from Lamartine Street to Spring Park Avenue starting at 9 a.m. and will reopen at 4 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Centre Street - Both sides, from Lamartine Street to Lochstead Avenue

Barbara Street - Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Municipal Lot # 32 - Entire Lot off of Centre Street between Kingsboro Park and Spring Park Avenue

Municipal Lot # 7 - Entire Lot at #350-352 Centre Street

More information is available on the event webpage.

NORTH END

Saint Joseph’s Feast - Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26, 2026

The Feast of Saint Joseph is scheduled to take place from Friday, July 24, 2026 through to Sunday, July 26, 2026 with setup taking place on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Thursday through Sunday on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Streets will be closed for both the feast and the procession.

The Saint Joseph’s Procession will take place on Sunday, July 26, beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at approximately 6 p.m., along the following route:

Heading south on Hanover Street,

Left onto Richmond Street,

Left onto Commercial Street,

Left on Lewis Street,

Left onto North Street,

Right into North Square,

Left on to Prince Street,

Left onto Hanover (Saint goes right to St. Leonard Church),

Right onto Cross Street,

Right onto Salem Street,

Left onto Cooper Street,

Right onto Endicott Street,

Right onto Causeway,

Right onto Prince Street,

Left onto Salem Street,

Right onto Charter Street,

Left On Henchmen,

Right on Commercial,

Right onto Hanover Street St Joseph and St Agrippina Clubs Battery Street (Saint to Madonna Cava Club) and All Saints Way,

Left onto Hanover to firehouse and Prado,

Left onto Clark,

Right onto North,

Right onto Fleet,

Right on Hanover, back to St. Joseph Society at 467 Hanover Street.

Feast of Saint Agrippina - Wednesday, July 29 to Sunday, August 2, 2026

The Feast of Saint Agrippina is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 30, 2026 to Sunday, August 2, 2026 with setup taking place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Wednesday through Sunday on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

Streets will be closed for both the feast and processions.

The first Saint Agrippina Procession will take place on Thursday, July 30, beginning at 12 p.m., along the following route:

Proceed on Hanover Street, straight to Cross Street,

Reverse direction on Hanover, back to the feast area of 459 Hanover Street.

The second Saint Agrippina Procession will take place on Sunday, August 2, beginning at 12 p.m., along the following route:

Proceed on Hanover Street, turning right down Prince Street

Right on Salem Street

Right on North Bennett Street

Turn Around back to Salem Street

Left on Sheafe Street

Left on Margaret Street

Right on Cleveland Place

Turnaround back on Margaret Street

Right on Sheafe Street

Left on Salem Street

Right on Charter Street

Left on Henchman Street

Right on Commercial Street

Right on Hanover Street to Saint Joseph's Chapel (465 Hanover Street)

Left on Battery Street

Right on Commercial Street

Turn up North Street

Right on Clark Street

Left on Hanover Street

Left on to Fleet Street

Right onto Moon Street

Turn around, turning right on Fleet Street

Right on North Street

Right Turn

Left on Lewis Street

Right on Commercial Street

Right on Richmond Street

Right on North Street to North Square

Stay to the Left on North Square

Turn towards the Sacred Heart Church

Then Left on Little Prince Street

Left on Hanover Street to Left on Richmond Street

Turn Around across Hanover Street onto Parmenter Street

Turn around, going right on Hanover Street to the end

Take a right on Cross Street

Take a right on Salem Street

Extended stop at Beneventos Restaurant

Left on Cooper Street

Right on Endicott Street

Right on Thatcher Street

Continue right on North Margin Street

Turn around and continue on Thatcher Street

Cross Endicott Street to Endicott Court

Reverse off Endicott Court

Turn left on Endicott Street

Right on Commercial Street

Right on Prince Street

Left on Hanover Street back to the Feast

Madonna Della Cava Feast - Thursday, August 6 to Sunday, August 9, 2026

The North End feast hosted by the Society of the Madonna Della Cava uses most of the same area as the Saint Agrippina Feast. It begins on Friday, August 7 and ends on Sunday, August 9, with setup taking place on Thursday, August 6.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Thursday through Sunday on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

North Square - North side (odd side) from Moon Street to Prince Street

The procession will take place on Sunday, August 9. Roadways will be closed for both the feast and the procession.

Fisherman’s Feast - Wednesday, August 12 to Sunday, August 16, 2026

The annual Fisherman's Feast is scheduled to run in the North End from August 12, 2026 to August 16, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Wednesday through Sunday on the following streets:

Lewis Street - Both sides, from Moon Street to Commercial Street

Fleet Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

North Street - Both sides, from North Square to Clark Street

Fulton Street - Both sides, from Richmond Street to Lewis Street

Clark Street - Both sides, from North Street to Commercial Street

Sun Court Street - Both sides, from Moon Street to North Street

Moon Street - Both sides, from North Square to Fleet Street

Processions will take place on Thursday, August 13, and Sunday, August 16. Roadways will be closed for both the feast and the procession.

San Gennaro Feast - Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23, 2026

The San Gennaro Feast is taking place in the North End from Friday, August 21, 2026 through to Sunday, August 23, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Friday through Sunday on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from North Bennet Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

The procession will take place on Sunday, August 23. Roadways will be closed for both the feast and the procession.

Saint Anthony / Saint Lucy Festival - Wednesday, August 26 to Monday, August 31, 2026

The annual Saint Anthony / Saint Lucy Festival will occur in the same locations within the North End as in the past, with set-up beginning on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 and breakdown on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Wednesday through Monday on the following streets:

Cooper Street - Both sides, from Endicott Street to North Washington Street.

Endicott Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to North Washington Street.

Thacher Street - Both sides, from North Washington Street to Prince Street.

North Margin Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to Lafayette Avenue.

North Washington Street - North side (odd side), from Thacher Street to Causeway Street.

Medford Street - Southwest, from North Washington Street Causeway Street, on parking meters only

Roadways will be closed for the feasts and accompanying parades. The following processions will take place during this time period:

Saint Lucy’s Feast opening ceremonies - Thursday, August 27

Saint Anthony’s Feast opening ceremonies - Friday, August 28

Saint Anthony’s Feast Welcoming Parade - Saturday, August 29

Saint Anthony’s Feast Grand Procession - Sunday, August 30

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure – Effective Friday, September 12, 2025, Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

ROXBURY

Nubian Square Block Party, Washington Street – Saturday, July 25, 2026

On Saturday, July 25, 2026, there will be the Nubian Square Block Party event on Washington Street which will require the street to be closed and a temporary parking restriction installed. This is a recurring event that has been known by different names in the past. Eustis Street is for production vehicles to have a place to stage. Ruggles Street is to assist with the placement of blocking vehicles. Washington Street from Ruggles Street to Palmer Street will be closed to through traffic as early as 5AM and reopen no later than 10PM.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Washington Street - Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Palmer Street

Eustis Street - Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Washington Street

Ruggles Street - Both sides, from Ruggles Court (portion closest to Washington Street) to Washington Street

Puerto Rican Parade & Festival – Sunday, July 26, 2026

The annual Puerto Rican Parade will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2026 starting at 12PM along the following route: Columbus Avenue at Cedar Street, to Seaver Street to Blue Hill Avenue to Franklin Park Road to North Jewish War Veterans Drive, to Circuit Drive to Piedmont Drive.

The parade route will be closed to through traffic. Additional information can be found on the organizers’ website.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Malcolm X Boulevard - Both sides, from Roxbury Street to Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue - Both sides, from Health Street at Centre Street to Walnut Avenue/Seaver Street

Seaver Street - Both sides, from Walnut Avenue/Columbus Avenue to Blue Hill Avenue

Blue Hill Avenue - Both sides, from Seaver Street to Columbia Road

Contact Department: Transportation

Publish Date: Fri, 07/24/2026 - 2:52pm

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