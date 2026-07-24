Council Recognizes Disability Rights and Supports Greater Accessibility

A more inclusive Boston is built on recognizing the contributions, rights, and needs of people with disabilities. During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted several resolutions celebrating disability rights, recognizing Disability Pride Month, and supporting efforts to improve accessibility and protections for wheelchair users.

The Council recognized the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA Day on July 15, 2026, celebrating the landmark federal law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities and ensures equal rights, opportunities, and access to services. The resolution also highlighted the work of the Boston Disabilities Commission in expanding accessibility throughout the city, including improvements to City Hall Plaza, expanded closed captioning on public screens, and language and communication access services.

The Council also recognized July as Disability Pride Month, which celebrates the accomplishments, contributions, and experiences of individuals with disabilities while raising awareness about disability rights, inclusion, and the importance of equal access to education, employment, healthcare, transportation, and social opportunities.

Additionally, the Council expressed support for Massachusetts legislation H. 4358 and S. 2662, which would strengthen consumer protections for wheelchair users by establishing repair timelines, improving parts availability, and addressing barriers that can delay access to necessary mobility equipment.

Together, these resolutions reaffirm the Council’s commitment to promoting accessibility, inclusion, and equal opportunities for residents with disabilities across Boston.