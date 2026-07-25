Violation of Conservatee’s Due Process Rights Not Structural

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a conservatee’s due process rights were breached by a delay in the trial on the determination of whether she continued to qualify for involuntary institutionalization that lasted nearly as long as the allowable term of detention under the governing statutory framework but declared that the violation does not qualify as structural error requiring dismissal of conservatorship proceedings.

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