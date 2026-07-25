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Carter remands Ventura County dam case to state court

(Subscription required) The lawsuit challenges United Water Conservation District's operation, maintenance and water diversions at the Vern Freeman Dam on the Santa Clara River. The case has remained in federal court while U.S. District Judge David O. Carter presided over a related, decade-long Endangered Species Act action involving the same dam.

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Carter remands Ventura County dam case to state court

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