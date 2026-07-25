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California Tax Tribunal Mulls AI Rules as Fake Citations Surface

(Subscription required) The California Office of Tax Appeals addressed “hallucinated or fictitious citations” for the first time in an opinion released this month, warning parties not to name cases without verifying their existence. The opinion cited a California Court of Appeal ruling from last year that reported an attorney’s citations to fabricated or irrelevant cases to the state bar.

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California Tax Tribunal Mulls AI Rules as Fake Citations Surface

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