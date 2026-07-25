American Bar Association says government lawyers must report colleagues' unlawful conduct

U.S. government lawyers have an ethical obligation to report violations of the law committed by fellow employees when those actions may cause “substantial injury” to government organizations, according to ​a new ethics advisory from the American Bar Association.

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