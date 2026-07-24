DNR Now Accepting Nominations For Recycling Excellence Awards

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Recycling Excellence Awards. The nomination period is open until Sept. 14.

The Recycling Excellence Award showcases and celebrates outstanding recycling efforts, innovation and performance by communities, tribes, nonprofits, schools and businesses of any size throughout Wisconsin. Food waste recovery or diversion programs are also eligible.

"Organizations that put exceptional effort into reducing waste or diverting materials from our landfills deserve recognition," said Jennifer Semrau, DNR waste reduction and diversion coordinator. "Please consider submitting a nomination if you know of an organization going above and beyond with its waste reduction efforts."

Awards are offered in four categories: overall program, projects and initiatives, innovation and special events. Organizations can self-nominate or apply on behalf of another program. Supporting materials such as outreach materials, data/graphs and high-resolution photos should be included in the nomination.

Past winners have provided new collection and clean up services for their communities, implemented waste reduction practices within their organization and diverted impressive amounts of compostable and recyclable materials. Organizations managing food waste are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Winners of the award will be featured on the DNR’s website and social media accounts. The nomination form, information about the categories and profiles on past award winners can be found on the DNR's Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards webpage.