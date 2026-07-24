Statement on Pentagon’s Iran War Casualty List

“Earlier today, I spoke with the family of Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad and heard stories about the remarkable young woman they loved. Their strength in the face of tragedy moved me deeply and reinforced what New Yorkers already know: Sgt. Rampersad served our nation with extraordinary courage and made the ultimate sacrifice.

“That is why I’m outraged to see her removed from the Pentagon’s official accounting of those killed in the Iran war. The Trump administration does not get to revise the human cost of this war because it has become politically inconvenient. Sgt. Rampersad gave her life in service to this country. Changing a website does not rewrite the truth of her sacrifice.

“New Yorkers and the American people deserve a full explanation. I’m calling on the Pentagon to immediately restore Sgt. Rampersad’s name to its official accounting of those killed in the Iran war.”