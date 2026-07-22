CDCR parole agents target crime, maintain public safety

So far this year, CDCR parole agents have led or taken part in multiple coordinated efforts targeting crime, gangs and human trafficking.

With city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, the Division of Adult Parole Operations agents have made a significant dent in criminal activity in the Golden State.

The following are highlights of joint law enforcement operations as of July 2026.

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January: Operation New Year’s Resolve results in 19 arrests

Year began with a multi-agency Fresno compliance operation led by the CDCR parole agents. The Jan. 21 Fresno operation resulted in 19 arrests and numerous checks on parole supervised people.

Checks included registered sex offenders, gang-affiliated people and others under parole supervision.

“These compliance checks support public safety and accountability by strengthening partnerships that encourage successful reintegration,” said Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Director Bryan Bishop. “DAPO parole agents work diligently to ensure individuals under supervision are adhering to their conditions, helping maintain safe and thriving communities.”

Operation New Year’s Resolve, led by DAPO’s Community Compliance Unit, was assisted by 79 law enforcement officers from state and local agencies. They also seized five weapons with ammunition. There were no injuries or uses of force related to the operation.

Operation Reclaim and Rebuild targets human traffickers

Parole agents assisting other agencies targeting human trafficking operations were recognized by sheriff’s offices in Los Angeles and Stanislaus counties.

Division of Adult Parole Operations agents with the Community Compliance Unit were involved in the multi-agency Operation Reclaim and Rebuild. Thanks to the efforts of all involved, there were multiple arrests and two victims were rescued.

The statewide operation was led by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.

In late January, Parole Agent II Nathan Galbraith joined members of the Los Angeles task force to conduct compliance checks on six supervised persons who are also registered sex offenders. The operation resulted in multiple arrests.

Galbraith also located and recovered multiple firearms from one supervised person during a compliance check.

Meanwhile in Stanislaus County, Parole Agent II (specialist) Kris Sanborn participated in Operation Reclaim and Rebuild with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking and Exploitation Team (HEAT) Jan. 29-31.

HEAT conducted operations throughout the last week of January, targeting traffickers, sellers and buyers of commercialized sex trafficking.

Over a three-day period, Sanborn assisted with 27 arrests resulting in one arrest being a sex trafficker and two arrests resulting in a victim being rescued. Several of the arrested individuals also had outstanding warrants and were in possession of controlled substances or contraband.

February: Operation Salinas Iron Key results in 15 arrests

A multi-agency parole compliance operation led by CDCR’s DAPO Salinas unit resulted in 15 arrests and seven apprehensions of supervised persons at-large. Numerous checks of sex offenders, gang-affiliated people and others under parole supervision were successfully conducted. Operation Salinas Iron Key was assisted by approximately 40 law enforcement officers from state and local agencies. There were no injuries or uses of force related to the operation. Agents also seized eight weapons and ammunition.

March: East Bay Revival results in

On March 25, the Contra Costa Parole Unit conducted a countywide operation dubbed Eastbay Revival. This operation was highly successful and involved participation from CDCR and partnering law enforcement agencies, according to DAPO.

A total of 31 contacts were made with supervised individuals, resulting in 13 arrests. The individuals arrested were apprehended for various violations, including access to firearms, possession of pornography, and other violations of special conditions, including absconding parole supervision. Other CDCR divisions involved included the Office of Correctional Safety, Division of Adult Institutions, Investigative Services Units as well as the Statewide Transportation and K-9 units.

Outside agencies included city and county law enforcement.

April: Operations Spring Cleaning, Community Shield result in 34 arrests

DAPO led two multi-agency parole compliance sweeps in April as a part of Operation Spring Cleaning and Operation Community Shield. Between the two operations, 34 people were arrested.

The operations were conducted in Central and Southern California.

DAPO partnered with multiple CDCR and state law enforcement agencies: Division of Adult Institutions (DAI), Office of Correctional Safety (OCS), Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and others.

Operation Spring Cleaning took place in Los Angeles April 16. This activation involved approximately 250 law enforcement personnel who conducted more than 125 searches. Over 30 people were arrested for either felony or misdemeanor crimes related to gang activity, sexual offenses or outstanding warrants as well as violations of parole and probation conditions.

Operation Community Shield was conducted April 16 in Santa Maria, resulting in four arrests, as well as seizing a weapon and drug paraphernalia.

May: Operation Hands Down disrupts Central California gangs

CDCR staff assisted local, state and federal law enforcement agencies May 28 for Operation Hands Down, a large-scale gang takedown. The operation results in 69 arrests while recovering 73 weapons and ammunition.

Overall, 43 search warrants were served at different locations throughout the San Joaquin Valley. This marked the culmination of a two-month undercover operation focusing on Mexican Mafia and Sureño gang members committing various crimes.

Crimes included homicides, firearms trafficking, narcotics trafficking, shootings, robberies, assaults, sex offenses against minors and organized violence within custodial facilities.

June: Operation Golden Grizzly results in 13 arrests

Operation Golden Grizzly, a June 3 multi-agency parole compliance operation led by DAPO, resulted in 13 arrests.

There were also three new charges and two apprehensions of supervised persons at-large. Numerous checks of gang-affiliated people and others under parole supervision were successfully conducted, according to DAPO.

Overall, 150 officers from local and state law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

Los Angeles parole compliance sweeps results in six arrests

DAPO led a June 10 compliance and enforcement operation of supervised persons in Los Angeles County, resulting in six arrests.

DAPO’s Community Compliance Unit and the Division of Training Unit were joined by the Los Angeles Police Department and Sheriff’s Department.

Compiled by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

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