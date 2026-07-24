San Quentin mourns passing of Officer Michelle Jones‑Harris

Michelle Jones-Harris, a correctional officer at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, passed away July 21, 2026.

Jones-Harris began her career at the institution in January 2018, serving as a correctional officer throughout her tenure.

“She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” according to San Quentin.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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