[Aug 11] Administrative Support Assistant 2

The Iowa DNR is seeking an organized and detail-oriented professional to serve as an Administrative Support Assistant 2 (ASA2) for the Field Services & Compliance Bureau within Field Office 2, located in Mason City, Iowa. Working under the direct supervision of the Public Service Manager 1, this full-time position performs essential, high-volume administrative duties that directly support environmental protection programs and technical field staff.

Job Number: 27-00227

Location: 2300 15th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401

Hours: 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, or equivalent per week, travel for meetings, and occasional evenings for public/other meetings

Closing Date: August 11, 2026 11:59 PM

For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Administrative Support Assistant 2

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